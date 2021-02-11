Phoenix PD: Man accused of trying to force woman into a Valentine’s date

Phoenix police say a man kidnapped a woman after she told him she didn't want to go out on a surprise Valentine's date with him.

The suspect also assaulted the woman the night before, according to court documents.

Barbara Johnson came home to chaos on Feb. 10 when police arrested her daughter's ex-boyfriend, Isaiah Cuspard, 40th Street and the Loop 202.

Phoenix police officers were called to the home at 8 a.m. on Feb. 10 after witnesses reported there was a fight between a man and a woman. Witnesses called police a second time after they said Cuspard forced the victim into a car, driving away.

"He was going down the alleyway doing 100 miles an hour," said Barbara Johnson, the victim's mother.

Police say Cuspard had decided to wrap his arms around her, carry her to his car and drive off with her in the passenger seat. He crashed the car into a curb, causing the airbags to go off.

"[My daughter's] head had hit the windshield, looked like she had three broken fingers," said Johnson. She also suffered a cut to her left hand during the crash.

20-year-old Isaiah Cuspard was arrested after police say he forced a woman into his car and drove off against her will. Police say he also admitted to assaulting her the night before.

When officers arrived, Cuspard ran away. Officers say they were able to find Cuspard and they took him into custody.

Police say Cuspard admitted he was arrested the night before for assaulting the woman.

The next morning, Cuspard wanted to surprise her with a date for Valentine's Day, but she "wanted no part of it."

Court documents say "Isaiah said that [she] had told him no multiple times when he asked her to go with him. Isaiah said he felt offended and was going to take her against all means."

Cuspard also admitted to being arrested the night prior for assaulting the victim.

"That relationship has been really violent from the beginning," Johnson said.

The mother says her daughter has two young kids with the suspect, and the message couldn't be clearer.

"You need some help," Johnson said. "You know you need to do something about your anger and aggression."

She also "believed that Isaiah was going to kill her."

Cuspard was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail. He is being held on a $6,000 bond, and his next court appearance is next Thursday.

Police are recommending one charge of kidnapping.

