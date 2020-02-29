Phoenix PD: Unknown suspect fired shots at patrol vehicle

Police are investigating the scene at an IHOP restaurant near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road after officers say someone fired shots at a patrol vehicle.

Two Phoenix Police officers were inside the vehicle.

A silver Nissan Sentra was loaded on a tow truck in front of the restaurant on Saturday morning. Police say seven people were inside that vehicle at a separate scene near 71st Avenue and Thomas. Someone inside the Nissan fired upon the police cruiser.

Officials didn't call it a pursuit, but officers followed the Nissan to the IHOP near 75th Avenue.

One of the kitchen employees at the IHOP said he heard banging on the back door. He was just about to open the door when officers at the front of the restaurant said one of the suspects was trying to get into the kitchen to escape.

All seven people in the Nissan have been detained and are being questioned. Their names have not been released.

No officers were injured.

The IHOP is open for business.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.