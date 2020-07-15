Phoenix Police: 1 dead after driver lost control of vehicle, crashed into motor home

article

A 22-year-old has died after crashing into a motor home near 32nd Street and Greenway Road on July 14, Phoenix police say.

Jesus Vazquez, 22, had been driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse at "a high rate of speed" down Acoma Drive when he lost control of the car, crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a 1999 Winnebago motor home that was traveling in the opposite direction, officials said.

Vazquez was pronounced dead, and authorities say the 22-year-old passenger in the Eclipse was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 50-year-old female driver of the motor home sustained minor injuries. She was evaluated for impairment and police say no signs were noted.

The names of the Winnebago driver and Vazquez's passenger have not been released.

"A toxicology report is pending to determine if Vazquez was impaired at the time of the collision," stated Phoeix Police Sgt. Maggie Cox. "The investigation is ongoing."

