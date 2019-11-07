Phoenix Police: 2 teens arrested in connection with 50 drive-by shooting incidents involving BB, pellet guns

Phoenix Police officials say two teens have been arrested in connection with dozens of drive-by shooting incidents in the Valley over the course of nine days in late October.

Justin Krause (left) and Jeremy Watson (right)

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Maggie Cox identified the suspects as 19-year-old Justin Krause, and 18-year-old Jeremy Watson. Both are accused of drive-by shooting and criminal damage-related offenses.

Officials say between October 20 and October 29, there were about 50 cases of individuals shooting BB guns and pellet guns at cars, homes, restaurants and convenience stores in Phoenix, Glendale, and Surprise. In some of the incidents, the locations were occupied when the shooting happened.

Damage, according to Phoenix Police detectives, is valued at $20,000 or more.

Police say a search warrant was served at Krause's home, where investigators recovered two pellet guns, as well as airsoft pellets.

Both Krause and Watson have admitted to being involved in the incidents, according to investigators.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

