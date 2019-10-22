Phoenix Police determines discipline for officers investigated for inappropriate social media posts

Phoenix Police announced discipline for officers that were being investigated in connection to inappropriate social media posts.

Police Chief Jeri Williams revealed that 72 current employees were flagged as having possible inappropriate posts.

After an internal investigation, most of the employees' actions were found to be at the level of supervisory coaching, but 11 employees' actions were deemed to be in more serious violation of their policy.

Chief Williams said Det. Dave Swick was terminated, nine received suspensions ranging from eight to 40 hours and one employee is still being investigated.

Our officers’ behavior was unacceptable. I expect them to be respectful, professional and compassionate in every situation and every encounter. — Chief Jeri Williams

In June, a group called the Plain View Project compiled Facebook posts from police officers across the country, including those in Phoenix, which prompted the internal investigation. Some of the social media posts in question reference George Zimmerman and Barack and Michelle Obama.

FOX 10 learned that a member of the department, Sgt. Scott Hernandez is taking action against Phoenix police by filing a lawsuit, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.