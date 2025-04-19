Phoenix Police and Fire Departments collaborate in event to attract new recruits

article

The Brief Phoenix Police and Fire departments teamed up for a recruiting event on April 19. The interactive event demonstrated the different techniques and methods first responders use in various situations. Both agencies saw a boost in recruitment over the first portion of 2025.



Police and fire departments work together on a regular basis to save lives and on April 19, they teamed up to attract new recruits.

Departments across the country are struggling to keep up with higher demand and sagging staff numbers.

What we know:

The public got a hands-on glimpse at being a first responder during the duo-departmental recruitment event.

They learned there's more to being a firefighter or police officer than you think.

What they're saying:

"When you say police or fire, they just assume firefighter or police officer," said Sgt. John Childress with the Phoenix Police Department. "We have over 80 different specialty details on the police side that provide a whole different career path depending on where you're going, whether it's detective or tactical area."

"We're more than just going into burning buildings and helping people in car accidents. There's a lot more to both the fire department and the police department," said Captain DJ Lee of the Phoenix Fire Department.

There was no shortage of interactive experiences for potential recruits.

"Phoenix Police canines, we've got our bomb squad, our SAU. So you're able to get into some of the vehicles, see the dogs, see some of the bomb dog robots," said Childress.

"Get a chance to pull some tires, force some doors, see what it's actually like to become a firefighter," said Lee.

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix:

Big picture view:

Both departments are experiencing a boost in recruitment this year.

Phoenix PD has more than double the recruits in their first 2025 class compared to 2024.

Phoenix Fire added nearly 50 additional workers in February of this year compared to March of last year.

But there is room for more to join the ranks.

"Anyone who's thought about it, thinking there's an interest out there, whether you're 21 or 50, this is a great time to come out and apply and get a new career started," said Childress.

Local perspective:

Aria Langton came to the event to support her brother and step-dad's interest in firefighting but says the day showed her how cool the job can be, too.

"I've thought about it sometimes," said Langton. "I'm still kind of on the edge about it."