Phoenix Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Westgate

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Glendale near Westgate, the department says on Sept. 9.

"Phoenix Officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the neighborhood of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road where details of the call advised the victim was held at gunpoint," police said.

The suspect was then found near 91st and Glendale avenues and the shooting happened. The scene is just minutes from the Westgate Entertainment District.

Police say the suspect "is not outstanding."

"Only Phoenix Police were involved in this critical incident and Glendale Police are assisting with traffic control and scene security," police said.

There's no word about what led up to the shooting. We are working to learn more.

