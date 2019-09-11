Phoenix Police looking for suspects in snack shop robbery

Phoenix Police investigators are searching for two suspects in an aggravated robbery case, as newly released surveillance video shows the moments after the incident.

Gabriela Guerrero just got her business up and running about seven months ago, but now, she's questioning her safety after one of the suspects put his hands on her before stealing her money.

Guerrero is hoping tips from the public will lead to justice.

"We get a bunch of kids, so it's nice to see kids hang out here after school," said Guerrero, who owns AZ Heat El Botanaso. It's a shop for kids to come and enjoy their favorite snacks and treats after school.

Just a month ago, Guerrero says the two suspects posed as customers. She says the one in gray pretended to buy a soda, moments before robbing her.

"When he handed me the money, I opened the register to put the money inside and he grabbed me by my forehead and, like, pushed me away really hard," said Guerrero, who went on to say the suspects stole more than $100 before running off near North 67th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Security cameras in the area caught the suspects, who are believed to be in their late teens.

Advertisement

"It's a lot of work that you have to put into for somebody to just walk in and take your money," said Guerrero.

Guerrero says there was no one else inside at the time of the robbery but her mother. She also thinks she's seen the suspects before.

"They're obviously running 'cause they live around the area, so it's scary that they're gonna come back," said Guerrero.

New security cameras are installed in the shop, in case the suspects do come back. The hope, however, is police will arrest the suspects sooner than later.

"I guess it would be a way of like showing them that they're not going in the right direction at this young age," said Guerrero.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org