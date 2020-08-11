Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police: Man dead following shooting in North Phoenix neighborhood

By FOX 10 Staff
Updated 4 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Police investigation underway in North Phoenix neighborhood

Police were reportedly called out to the scene for a shooting call early Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a man is dead following a shooting incident in North Phoenix overnight.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police on August 11, the incident happened at around 10:14 p.m. on August 10, when the victim, identified as 26-year-old James L. Ricalls, met with people in a car, in a parking lot near 18th Avenue and Northern. Gunshots were heard, and Ricalls ran from the scene, and then collapsed.

Ricalls, according to police, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police officials say they have no suspect descriptions available.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness
http://www.silentwitness.org/