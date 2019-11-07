Phoenix police: Man found shot after woman reports ex-boyfriend tried to break into her home
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a shooting after getting a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her home.
According to Phoenix police, when officers arrived at the home near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road early Thursday morning, they found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say it's unclear who shot the man and the investigation is ongoing.