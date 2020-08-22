Phoenix Police: Man in 'extremely critical condition' after being shot near 1st Ave and Van Buren

article

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

The man was hospitalized in 'extremely critical condition'.

Police say he had been involved in some kind of fight when he was shot. He was found incapacitated near 1st Street and Polk Street.

