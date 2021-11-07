Phoenix Police: Man seriously hurt in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road
PHOENIX - A man was seriously hurt in a Sunday night shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.
The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, at the Fountain Villa apartments.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available.
