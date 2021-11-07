Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police: Man seriously hurt in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated November 8, 2021 4:47AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating multiple shootings in Phoenix

Police are investigating multiple shootings in the Valley, including one near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road that left a man with serious injuries.

PHOENIX - A man was seriously hurt in a Sunday night shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, at the Fountain Villa apartments.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: