Man in life-threatening condition following north Phoenix shooting

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found critically injured near 28th Drive and Cactus early Sunday morning.

Officers received a shooting call in the area at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified adult man who had been shot. He was hospitalized and is currently in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.

