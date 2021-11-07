Police investigating after man shot in south Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 19th Avenue and Southern at around 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported seeing a white or tan-colored sedan leaving southbound from the area after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

