Police investigating after man shot in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shooting call near 19th Avenue and Southern at around 9 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Witnesses reported seeing a white or tan-colored sedan leaving southbound from the area after the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
More Arizona news
- 4 people badly hurt in multi-car crash in Phoenix, fire department says
- Money, drugs, assault rifle with grenade launcher attached seized by Phoenix Police
- Man found dead inside car along I-17 near Sedona, YCSO says
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement