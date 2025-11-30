Arizona overpass will carry animals over I-17, prevent crashes

The Brief The Arizona Department of Transportation is building a $15.8 million wildlife overpass over I-17 near Flagstaff. The bridge is designed to reduce dangerous collisions between vehicles and large animals like deer and elk. Construction is currently at the halfway point and will pause for winter.



A bridge designed for deer and elk is now at the halfway point.

It's costing millions, but the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said this will make the state's highways a lot safer.

Big picture view:

When it begins to look a lot like Christmas just south of Flagstaff, it’s time to hit the pause button on the bridge over Interstate 17.

"This is a good time in terms of going into a winter shutdown," said ADOT Spokesperson Doug Nitzel. "We know the snowy weather is coming, so the contractor will take a break with construction and come back with warmer weather."

The spot on I-17 can be dangerous, not because of drivers, but because of large animals.

"This is a hot spot for wildlife collision along I-17 in the Munds Park up to Flagstaff area," Nitzel said.

Dig deeper:

Because of that, ADOT is building this $15.8 million wildlife overpass.

"Hopefully they’re not crossing the highway itself, they’re using the overpass [which] reduces the risk of folks having collisions with these big animals," Nitzel said.

It’s not their first time trying to stop collisions with an overpass specifically for wildlife.

"US-93, we allowed the bighorn sheep to go over US-93 near Hoover Dam," Nitzel said. "State Route 260 is another good example. We do have crossings for elk and deer to the east of Payson, the Star Valley area."

What's next:

The work is about halfway done, before it restarts in the spring.

"A bridge is now in place, but what we still need to do and finish in the spring and summer months is the installation of specialized wildlife fencing meant to direct wildlife toward the overpass itself," Nitzel said.

That fencing will run for five miles to the north and south of the bridge to funnel animals into the overpass. It should be finished by the fall next year.