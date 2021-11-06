4 people badly hurt in multi-car crash in Phoenix, fire department says

article

Four people were hurt in a multi-car crash in Phoenix on Saturday night, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 79th Drive and Indian School Road, says Phoenix Fire firefighter and spokesperson, David Ramirez.

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but are stable. Two women were taken to the hospital and seem to be doing OK, the department said.

The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating this crash.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.