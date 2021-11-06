Man dead, 2 teens injured after shooting breaks out in Phoenix

One man is dead and two other teenagers are injured after a shooting broke out at a convenience store near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road late Friday night, Phoenix police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a Kwik Mart at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. By the time they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot.

All three were taken to the hospital. One of them, identified as 18-year-old Manuel Covarrubias, died from his injuries.

The other two victims were described as 15- and 17-year-old boys. Authorities did not reveal the severity of their injuries.

Police are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police CrimeStop at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

