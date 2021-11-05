Surprise Police: Woman shot, suspect dead following domestic violence incident

Surprise Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Nov. 5.

The shooting, according to officials, happened in a neighborhood near the intersection of Greenway and Reems Roads.

"Heard a couple of pops, like gunfire, and then there were some more shots, after that, four to six shots," said Melbin Pape Jr., who lives in the area.

Residents in the area spent the afternoon barricaded inside their homes, as squad cars turned up and surrounded a home.

"See a bunch of squad cars come flying down my road here, both on Paradise Lane and 158th Avenue," said Pape Jr. "Stepped out the door, a lady had drove by and she yelled there was a guy next street over with a gun. The police came and said 'you need to stay in the house.'"

When officers arrived, they found a woman outside the home with a gunshot wound. The victim, according to police, was given emergency medical care by officers, and later taken to the hospital.

Police sent robots into the home, which they say detected the man dead inside.

"The SWAT team did locate a deceased male inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Surprise Police Lieutenant Tim Klarkowski said.

For a time, Paradise Honors Elementary School was put on lockdown as an added precaution. One parent described the fear she felt, knowing that for the time being she could not get to her son.

"Came to get my son from school, and there were just police cars, stuff going on," said the parent.

"This is an active investigation. There were witnesses that were here during the shooting," said Lt. Klarkowski.

Police officials say they are treating the incident as a domestic violence aggravated assault with a subsequent suicide.

"We have absolutely no reason to believe there is any threat to this community right now," said Lt. Klarkowski.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

