MCAO: Phoenix man sentenced to 141.5 years behind bars for sexual misconduct and sex trafficking

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say a Phoenix man who was found guilty of committing a number of sex crimes has been sentenced to 141.5 years behind bars.

According to a statement, William James McElroy Jr. was found guilty in October of 27 charges, including 11 counts of child sex trafficking, six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of receiving the earnings of a prostitute, and a count of sexual assault.

"During the progression of the trial and while behind bars, McElroy was able to intimidate and threaten his victim attempting to avoid testimony to be heard by the jury."

"In Arizona and particularly in Maricopa County, we have an epidemic of human trafficking," said Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel.

According to Adel, this child sex trafficking case is just one of many. She said McElroy took in a 16-year-old runaway girl and forced her into prostitution, and then profited from her seuxal acts.

"He targeted a minor child, and she was seen, thankfully, by Phoenix Police when she was out prostituting herself at his direction, and they walked up to her and she felt safe enough to say that yes, she was being trafficked," said Adel.

According to court documents, McElroy would direct the minor victim where to go, how much money to charge for specific acts, and then, the victim would bring all the money back to him.

Adel says the sentencing came about, following years of exhaustive work among the prosecutors and commitment to ensure that this man remain off the streets. One of McElroy's identified victims was his relative.

Adel says so far, no other victims have come forward, but it often takes time for them to feel comfortable to do so.

"Sometimes, they'll see that the person has been caught, and they'll feel more comfortable to be vulnerable in this space and disclose what's happened to them. It could take years," said Adel.

The hope is that news of the case will encourage more to speak out, and seek help.

"We move forward as a community with this to make sure that we can combat this, and abate this epidemic of human trafficking," said Adel.

Other Crime and Public Safety Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather