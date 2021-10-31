PD: Man shot, killed near downtown Phoenix

A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Phoenix after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Ninth Avenue and Jackson Street at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 31.

"Officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

The victim's identity was not released.

Detectives are working to determine what caused the shooting.

