PD: Man shot, killed near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway near downtown Phoenix after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Ninth Avenue and Jackson Street at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 31.
"Officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased," Sgt. Andy Williams said.
The victim's identity was not released.
Detectives are working to determine what caused the shooting.
