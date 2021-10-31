PD: 2 men, teenage girl shot in west Phoenix

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"Officers learned two adults and a teenage female were in a vehicle when they were shot," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No identities were released and police say they are on scene speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence.,

75th Avenue is closed between Encanto and Thomas Road due to the investigation.

