PD: 2 dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix

A man and a woman are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and car near a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road when a man driving a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.

"Officers learned an adult male driving a motorcycle collided with a vehicle occupied by two adult females and a teenage female," said Sgt. Andy Williams.

The motorcyclist and a woman riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 30-year-old Shawn Stokes and 46-year-old Diana Fletes

The other two passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The speed of the motorcycle is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Camelback Road was shut down between 39th and 43rd Avenues due to the investigation.

