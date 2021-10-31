PD: 2 dead after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man and a woman are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and car near a Phoenix intersection.
According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road when a man driving a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle.
"Officers learned an adult male driving a motorcycle collided with a vehicle occupied by two adult females and a teenage female," said Sgt. Andy Williams.
The motorcyclist and a woman riding in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 30-year-old Shawn Stokes and 46-year-old Diana Fletes
The other two passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The speed of the motorcycle is believed to have been a factor in the crash.
Camelback Road was shut down between 39th and 43rd Avenues due to the investigation.
Arizona Headlines
- Domestic violence incident turns into pursuit involving children in Mesa on US-60: PD
- Phoenix FD investigators looking into what sparked Hammer Boxing fire
- Worker killed, driver badly hurt in North Phoenix crash involving company truck
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.