Worker killed, driver badly hurt in North Phoenix crash involving company truck

A man who was standing behind a work truck in North Phoenix was killed when another driver reportedly struck the truck causing it to hit him, police said.

At around 2 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard, Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police says an SUV hit a work truck that was parked in the median with orange cones around it. The truck then hit a worker who was standing behind it.

"The adult male who was struck by the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene," Williams said. "The adult male driver and sole occupant of the silver SUV was transported to a local hospital in critical condition."

The man who died was identified as 59-year-old Alex Gonzalez.

Police say the driver of the SUV is now in stable condition, and that speed may have been a factor in the crash.

A GoFundMe for the man who was killed has been shared by his family.

Celebration of life held for Gonzalez

His family celebrated what would have been Gonzalez's 60th birthday, releasing balloons into the sky in his honor on Saturday.

"His birthday was yesterday. He turned 60. He would've turned 60 so we wanted to celebrate him," said his daughter, Helen Ovanti. "It was all 49ers themed because he loved the 49ers."

Gonzalez will be laid to rest on Nov. 1.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters