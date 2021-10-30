Phoenix FD investigators looking into what sparked Hammer Boxing fire
PHOENIX - Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a boxing gym by a strip mall in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Bell Road, the department said on Saturday.
Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the attic of Hammer Boxing. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.
Investigators will look into the cause of the fire.
Boxing gym fire in Phoenix near 27th Avenue and Bell Road. Photo by the Phoenix Fire Department
