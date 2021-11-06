Man found dead inside car along I-17 near Sedona, YCSO says

article

A man was found dead inside his car along I-17 near Sedona on Saturday morning, says the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The department, along with the Department of Public Safety, is calling the death "suspicious."

"YCSO Criminal Investigations is currently investigating the cause of death and no further information exists at this time," the department said.

The man's name hasn't been released.

No further information is available.

