Phoenix Police patrol car struck by bullet, 28-year-old man arrested in connection

article

A Phoenix Police patrol car was struck by a bullet early Saturday morning on Nov. 6 and a 28-year-old man was arrested in connection.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a domestic violence incident.

"Officers on scene learned that an adult male suspect was firing several rounds and into the air. As Officers were on scene, the suspect fired several rounds in their direction, and it was later discovered that a patrol vehicle was struck," police said.

The suspect was taken into custody after the use of "less than lethal" force and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.