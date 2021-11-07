Firefighters help rescue animals from burning north Phoenix apartment

Phoenix firefighters helped rescue two dogs and several hamsters from a burning apartment near 19th Avenue and Northern late Saturday night.

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex in the area after black smoke was seen coming from one of the units.

Crews found a small fire burning inside and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

"Firefighters assisted in saving the tenants' two dogs and four hamsters," officials said.

The person living in the apartment was displaced for the night due to smoke damage, and no injuries were reported.

