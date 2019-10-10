Phoenix Police: Man shot during home invasion, search for suspects continue

Police are investigating a home invasion that happened in a west Phoenix neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police Thursday night, the incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. near the area of 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. The suspects reportedly forced entry into the home of the victim identified as 30-year-old Luis G. Esquivel Macias. The victim was shot and killed. A woman and two young children were also inside the home at the time, but none of them were hurt.

Police officials said multiple suspects are believed to be involved, but none have been identified. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

