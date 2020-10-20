Phoenix Police: No officers hurt, 2 men critically injured in shooting

No Phoenix Police officers were hurt and two men were critically injured in a shooting on the night of Oct. 20.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 8:45 p.m. for a domestic dispute involving two male family members at a home near 22nd Street and Indian School. The 911 caller said one of the men was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to make contact with both men. One of the men came out of the home armed with a gun and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police have not released any further information on the shooting at this time.

