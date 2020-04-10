Phoenix Police: Over 200 roosters seized in cockfighting sting

article

Phoenix Police officials say hundreds of roosters and hens were seized as part of a cockfighting operation.

According to a statement released Friday, officers responded at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday to an area near 7th Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, a group of people ran from officers.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed on the property, with police seizing 203 roosters, 100 hens, and cockfighting paraphernalia.

Police say dogs were also found on the property. Two of the dogs were in such a poor condition that they were seized by the Arizona Humane Society.

According to officials with the Arizona Humane Society, the two dogs were rushed to their trauma hospital.

Police investigators say 10 spectators were cited and released for being present at a cockfight. An investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

(Click here if you can't see the interactive map)