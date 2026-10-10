Suspect in extremely critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix police responded to a critical officer-involved shooting near 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The unidentified suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, while no officers were injured. The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division has taken over the ongoing investigation.



Phoenix Police responded to a critical incident on Saturday afternoon, where officers were involved in a shooting.

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What we know:

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue. Police said a suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in "extremely critical condition."

No officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects, according to officials.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released, as it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Divisions will be taking over the investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the critical incident.