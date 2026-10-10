Suspect in extremely critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau
9
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, West Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Tonopah Desert, Superior, East Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Northwest Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains, Aguila Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Globe/Miami, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Parker Valley, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
from SUN 7:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Kaibab Plateau, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Plateau

Suspect in extremely critical condition following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 10, 2026 3:35 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 3:35 PM MST

The Brief

    • Phoenix police responded to a critical officer-involved shooting near 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
    • The unidentified suspect was transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition, while no officers were injured.
    • The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Division has taken over the ongoing investigation.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police responded to a critical incident on Saturday afternoon, where officers were involved in a shooting. 

Image 1 of 2

 

What we know:

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 2nd Street and Sunland Avenue. Police said a suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in "extremely critical condition."

No officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects, according to officials. 

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released, as it remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Department of Public Safety's Major Incident Divisions will be taking over the investigation. 

Map of the nearby area of the critical incident. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews