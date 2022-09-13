Phoenix Police search for witnesses of a deadly strip mall shooting
The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 13 near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road at a strip mall. Police need the help of witnesses to piece together what happened.
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly shooting Tuesday night.
Police say a man was shot to death near a strip mall at 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on Sept. 13.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.
