Phoenix Police seize 2,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, marijuana, guns and nearly $10k in cash

Phoenix Police say they confiscated 2,000 fentanyl pills, along with cocaine, marijuana, handguns and nearly $10,000 in cash from a man who admitted to selling drugs.

Detectives with Drug Enforcement, Neighborhood Enforcement Team and Special Assignments unit identified the suspect and served a search warrant at his home near 55th Avenue and Glenn Drive in Glendale.

According to a statement on the Phoenix Police Department's Facebook page, "They arrested 30-year-old Yosleni Dominguez Ferrer on multiple counts including possession and transportation of narcotics, money laundering and misconduct involving weapons."

Officials say Ferrer had five handguns at the time of his arrest on September 19. Three of the guns were reported as stolen. Ferrer was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.