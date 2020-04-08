Phoenix Police: Suspects arrested in connection with North Phoenix home shooting

article

Phoenix Police officials released updated information Wednesday night on a shooting in the North Phoenix neighborhood.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood north of the intersection of 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. Officers responded to the scene at around 4:45 a.m., and when they arrived, they found an adult man shot.

The adult man, according to police, saw three people burglarizing a car in his driveway, and when he confronted the suspects, one of them pointed a gun at him.

The victim, investigators say, also armed himself with a handgun, but was shot after a struggle. The victim suffered a serious, but non-life threatening injury, and was taken to the hospital.

The suspects have been identified as two 16-year-old males and 19-year-old Jykese Davis. Investigators say Davis is accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault. The two 16-year-olds are accused of armed robbery.