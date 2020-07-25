Phoenix Police: Wife arrested, accused of murdering husband

article

Phoenix Police officials have identified the woman arrested following the death of a man in Phoenix on the night of July 20.

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police on July 21, officers were called out to an area near Central Avenue and I-17 at around 8:30 p.m. on July 20, after calls regarding an injured person.

Police officials say when officers arrived, they found the victim, since identified as 27-year-old Qwency Begaye. Begaye was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

On July 25, Phoenix Police officials say Begaye's 33-year-old wife, Daryl Early, was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail on July 21. She is accused of first-degree murder.