Phoenix Police: Woman arrested after causing disturbance at Sky Harbor Terminal 4

article

Phoenix Police officials say a woman is in custody following a disturbance incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers assigned to Sky Harbor responded to Terminal 4 at around 5:00 p.m., following reports of a disturbance. The suspect reportedly became angry after she was not allowed to board a plane, and made statements to airline personnel that prompted the Phoenix Bomb Squad to respond.

Police officials say a plane had to be deboarded, and a section of the Terminal 4 concourse was closed off. Airport operations have since resumed.

An investigation is ongoing.