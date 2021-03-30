Phoenix Police: Woman dead, pedestrian struck in crash caused by driver who ran a red light

A 40-year-old woman died after a two-car crash in Phoenix on Monday, March 30, says the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened at 40th and Washington streets around 6:40 a.m. when a driver of a Chevrolet Camaro didn't stop at a red light and hit another car, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

One of the cars spun out of control and hit a 64-year-old pedestrian, who is expected to be OK.

The driver of the car that was struck by the Camaro died at the hospital. She's identified by police as Madalena Mendonca.

The deceased driver also had a 19-year-old passenger who is in critical condition.

"The driver involved in this fatal collision was found to have been traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red light which resulted in the collision," Fortune says.

The driver, Austin B. Clark, 28, was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, endangerment and aggravated assault.