One man dead after shooting on Dunlap Avenue near Interstate 17

The Brief A shooting left one man in life-threatening condition near Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Nov. 13. A large police presence was seen at the overpass for several hours. A 22-year-old was pronounced dead the day after on Nov. 14.



A 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

He was originally in diagnosed with life-threatening conditions but was pronounced dead on Nov. 14.

Police announced that Aramis Ross was shot in a road-rage incident by a 19-year-old suspect.

According to a report, the suspect was detained after notifying police of his involvement.

The shooting happened at the Dunlap Avenue overpass at Interstate 17.

Several police cars were seen at the location on the night of the shooting.

Detectives have opened an investigation and continue to gather more evidence.