One man dead after shooting on Dunlap Avenue near Interstate 17
article
PHOENIX - A 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a shooting around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
He was originally in diagnosed with life-threatening conditions but was pronounced dead on Nov. 14.
Police announced that Aramis Ross was shot in a road-rage incident by a 19-year-old suspect.
According to a report, the suspect was detained after notifying police of his involvement.
The shooting happened at the Dunlap Avenue overpass at Interstate 17.
Several police cars were seen at the location on the night of the shooting.
Detectives have opened an investigation and continue to gather more evidence.