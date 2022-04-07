Expand / Collapse search

Family hoping for a miracle as man fights for his life after he was shot in the head in Phoenix

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix man fighting for his life following weekend shooting

The victim, identified as Samuel Nunn, was shot in the head near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue. Meanwhile, family members are hoping and praying for a miracle. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

PHOENIX - Police say a 42-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on April 2, after he was shot in the head, and now, two people are behind bars for allegedly shooting the victim.

The victim, identified as Samuel Nunn, was shot near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, and has since undergone surgery. He remains in critical condition, and family members say they are hoping and praying for a miracle.

Suspects identified

Robert Martinez (left) and Kaley Van Saun (right)

Robert Martinez (left) and Kaley Van Saun (right)

According to court documents, Nunn was found unresponsive in the front seat of his car. A witness told police that a man and a woman, later identified as Robert Martinez and Kaley Van Saun, went up to the car, and the witness reported hearing a gunshot.

Meanwhile, a second witness told police the day before the shooting she saw Nunn and Van Saun arguing. The witness said Nunn pushed Van Saun to the ground, and according to court documents, Van Saun then told Nunn she'd bring her hubsand back to kill him.

"There's something wrong with them," said the victim's father, Sam Nunn. "They're sick. They need to be judged to the fullest extent of the law."

Family members speak out

The victim's father, mother, and sister said on April 7 that Nunn had undergone surgery, as doctors try and release pressure from his brain.

"He will never be the same," said Crystal Sosa. "The Sam we know won't be walking out of here."

For Nunn's family, seeing the victim struggle has been painful.

"Total shock," said Julie Nunn. "I just couldn't believe it, and I was so mad and upset."

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Only 3 women are on Arizona's death row: Who are they and what were they sentenced to death for?
article

Only 3 women are on Arizona's death row: Who are they and what were they sentenced to death for?

Currently, an overwhelming majority of the people in Arizona's death row are men, with only three women amongst them. Here's what you should know about the women who have been sentenced to death in Arizona, and what they did that led to them being sentenced to death.

Woman runs over couple with car during an argument and kills a 79-year-old man, police say
article

Woman runs over couple with car during an argument and kills a 79-year-old man, police say

Police in southern Arizona arrested a woman suspected of running over a couple with her car during an argument in March, killing a 79-year-old man.

2 GCU students killed in crash on I-40 near Arizona border
article

2 GCU students killed in crash on I-40 near Arizona border

GCU identified the victims as Chelsea Nicole Valladares, a 21-year-old senior from Harbor City, California, and Kelli Ingle, a 22-year-old senior from Albuquerque.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app