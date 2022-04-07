Family hoping for a miracle as man fights for his life after he was shot in the head in Phoenix

Police say a 42-year-old man was rushed to the hospital on April 2, after he was shot in the head, and now, two people are behind bars for allegedly shooting the victim.

The victim, identified as Samuel Nunn, was shot near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, and has since undergone surgery. He remains in critical condition, and family members say they are hoping and praying for a miracle.

Suspects identified

Robert Martinez (left) and Kaley Van Saun (right)

According to court documents, Nunn was found unresponsive in the front seat of his car. A witness told police that a man and a woman, later identified as Robert Martinez and Kaley Van Saun, went up to the car, and the witness reported hearing a gunshot.

Meanwhile, a second witness told police the day before the shooting she saw Nunn and Van Saun arguing. The witness said Nunn pushed Van Saun to the ground, and according to court documents, Van Saun then told Nunn she'd bring her hubsand back to kill him.

"There's something wrong with them," said the victim's father, Sam Nunn. "They're sick. They need to be judged to the fullest extent of the law."

Family members speak out

The victim's father, mother, and sister said on April 7 that Nunn had undergone surgery, as doctors try and release pressure from his brain.

"He will never be the same," said Crystal Sosa. "The Sam we know won't be walking out of here."

For Nunn's family, seeing the victim struggle has been painful.

"Total shock," said Julie Nunn. "I just couldn't believe it, and I was so mad and upset."

(Click here for GoFundMe)

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app