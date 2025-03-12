Phoenix stabbing claims the life of a man; suspect is still on the run

article

The Brief An unidentified man was killed in a stabbing in Phoenix on Wednesday, March 12, the police department said. It happened near Central Avenue and McDowell Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.



What we know:

The March 12 stabbing happened just after 8 a.m. near Central Avenue and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from stabbing injuries.

He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but died from his injuries.

As for the suspect, police say they had left the area before their arrival.

"Detectives responded to process the scene, speak to witnesses, and attempt to locate surveillance footage. Currently, no suspects have been detained; however, detectives are actively following leads," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

The victim's name wasn't released.

Police didn't say what led up to the stabbing, or if they were able to obtain security footage of the crime.

There is no suspect description.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of where the stabbing happened: