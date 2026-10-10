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Phoenix vintage car show partners with non-profit to help grieving parents

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Published October 10, 2026 3:21 PM MST
Published October 10, 2026 3:21 PM MST

The Brief

    • Vintage Parts of Arizona in Phoenix hosts a monthly Second Saturday gathering to bring together vintage car enthusiasts and support local causes.
    • The event partnered with the Piece of Peace Foundation, a non-profit created by Mandy Nevin after losing her 18-year-old son in a traffic accident.
    • Peace of Piece provides card packs for law enforcement officers to give to grieving families, helping connect parents who have lost children with bereavement support and resources.

PHOENIX - Classic car lovers get together the second Saturday of each month in the Valley, but this month comes with a deeper meeting.

What they're saying:

"My favorite part is the people, the people we've got to meet over the years..." said Brian Benzing, owner of Vintage Parts of Arizona.

It's a tradition that spans two decades.

"Just friends we've made over the years and time we get to hang out," Benzing said.

The Event:

Friends with a shared passion for vintage cars get together to show off their prized possessions at Vintage Parts of Arizona in Phoenix.

"Today we're having our vintage parts. Second Saturday, we do this once a month. It's the second Saturday of each month, friends can drive cars down, have a good time, meet up and have a donut," Benzing said.

A New Partnership:

This get-together has an extra special meaning this month. They recently partnered with the non-profit Piece of Peace, connecting parents dealing with the loss of a child to support and resources.

"This charity hits close to home cause the founders happen to be my cousins, and it's their son who passed away in a traffic accident. Our families have grown up together, my children with their children, so when this tragic event happened it just ripped through all of us so it makes us super happy that we can find a way to give back," Benzing said.

The backstory:

Founder Mandy Nevin lost her 18-year-old son 3 years ago.

"Someone pulled out in front of him, and he died instantly three years ago last Tuesday," said Mandy Nevin, co-founder of the Piece of Peace Foundation.

Why you should care:

They even created peace card packs.

"We give to police officers so when they deliver the news, they can give this leave it with a family member and connect them to resources support," Nevin said.

Big picture view:

They're also raising money for funerals and scholarships, along with advocating for bereavement parental policies. Mandy says while nothing will bring her son back, she hopes his memory will continue to inspire countless others and help parents realize they are not alone.

"Not only did we lose our son, I lost my brother, watched my mom go through this and my sister lost her daughter to cancer, and we realized there is a need to connect these parents with each other. Because that's really what gets you through these hard times when you can connect with a parent who's lost a child, and you can support each other," Nevin said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Brian Benzing, owner of Vintage Parts of Arizona; Mandy Nevin, co-founder of the Piece of Peace Foundation; the Piece of Peace Foundation; Vintage Parts of Arizona; and Irene Snyder.

PhoenixNews