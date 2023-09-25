Phoenix woman accused of resisting arrest, other offenses following apartment incident

Court documents state that a woman in Phoenix has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened at an apartment complex.

According to the documents, 25-year-old Alexis Nicole Schilt is accused of unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest and criminal damage as a result of the incident, which happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 23.

Investigators state the suspect returned to an apartment east of Dove Valley Road and I-17 at around 12:40 a.m., having left earlier following an argument with the alleged victim.

"The [alleged victim] attempted to leave. However, the defendant physically restrained the victim from leaving by blocking the [alleged victim's] attempt to exit the apartment, and held the [alleged victim] down on the couch," read a portion of the court documents.

The alleged victim and the suspect, according to investigators, knew each other.

According to investigators, the alleged victim's mother later arrived at the apartment, and pulled the suspect off the alleged victim.

"The [alleged victim] claimed that criminal damage to the exterior door and an interior bedroom door was caused by the defendant," read a portion of the court documents.

An officer at the scene, according to court documents, tried to take the suspect into custody, but the suspect "forcefully pulled away and twisted violently" from the officer.

The suspect, according to investigators, was placed in custody at 1:42 a.m.

A judge, according to court documents, has placed Schilt on supervised release. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 11.

