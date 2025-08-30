Phoenix woman dies after being shot inside SUV in Payson, suspect arrested

The Brief Police say 20-year-old Keonna Honanie, a Phoenix resident, died after being shot in the head on Aug. 30 in Payson. The suspect in the shooting, 22-year-old Donald Nash, was arrested.



A woman is dead, and a man is in custody following a shooting on Saturday morning in Payson.

What we know:

The Payson Police Department says it received calls just before 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 about a woman who had been shot inside a vehicle which had pulled into the parking lot near a Denny's restaurant.

When officers got to the scene, they found the injured woman. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. A man who was also at the scene was detained.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the man, 22-year-old Donald Nash of Phoenix, and the woman, 20-year-old Keonna Honanie also of Phoenix, were inside the SUV and traveling along the Beeline Highway when they got into an argument. During the argument, Nash allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Honanie in the head.

Police say there were three other people inside the SUV at the time of the shooting, including a 1-year-old child who was sitting next to Honanie.

Nash was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of second-degree murder, endangerment and resisting arrest.

Traffic along the Beeline Highway was shut down for hours due to the investigation. It has since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police did not specify the relationship between Nash and Honanie.

What you can do:

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call them at 928-474-5177.

Map of area where the shooting happened