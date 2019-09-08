Photographer captures moment 'curious' squirrel stops to smell a flower

A photographer in Vienna, Austria captured the moment a small ground squirrel stopped to smell the flowers — in order, evidently, to find out which one would taste the best.

"I was really happy after capturing a photo like this," the photographer said. (SWNS)

Dick van Duijn, 34, from the Netherlands, told SWNS he spent two hours and took roughly 200 photos in order to capture the moment.

A ground squirrel smells a daisy in Vienna, Austria. (SWNS)

In the photos, the squirrel reaches for a yellow daisy, touching the flower to its face. Its eyes closed as it seemingly inhales the floral scent. Moments later, the rodent leaned in for a tasty bite, said the photographer.

The squirrel was looking for the tastiest flower. (SWNS)

“This curious ground squirrel started smelling and tasting the flower,” the photographer recalled. "I was really happy after capturing a photo like this."

"I went to Austria especially to photograph the ground squirrels,” he added. "It was great to witness this, and very satisfying."

Advertisement

Get more on this story at FOXNews.com.