Man given consecutive life sentences for killing 2 teens in Casa Grande

Published  May 16, 2025 4:00pm MST
Terrance Santistevan (Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department) article

The Brief

    • 21-year-old Terrance Santistevan has been given two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the murders of two girls.
    • The murders happened in Casa Grande in 2022. 
    • The victims were 17 and 18 at the time of their deaths.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Officials with the Pinal County Attorney's Office said a 21-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars in connection with two murders.

What we know:

In a statement released on May 16, officials with the Pinal County Attorney's Office said Terrance Santistevan was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, in connection with the deaths of 18-year-old Leslie Cota and 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta. The sentencing for Santistevan took place after he was convicted by a jury of two counts of first-degree murder in April.

Cota and Murrieta's murders happened in Casa Grande, on April 24, 2022.

"The defendant and another individual were both involved in a human smuggling operation. When the defendant wasn't paid the money he believed he was owed, he sought revenge, murdering Leslie and Danielle, instead of his intended target," read a portion of PCAO's statement.

Dig deeper:

According to our report on the case at the time, Casa Grande Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Florence Boulevard and Pottenbaum Road. Of the two victims, one of them was found inside a car, and the other was found directly behind the car.

Per investigators, Cota was declared dead at the scene, while Murrieta was taken to a hospital in the Phoenix area, and died there.

As for Santistevan, Casa Grande Police announced his arrest on April 30.

