2 women dead following shooting at Casa Grande apartment complex, police officials say

Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Shooting happened on Sunday night

According to a statement released on the department's Facebook page on April 25, officers responded at around 8:39 p.m. on April 24 to multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Florence Boulevard and Pottenbaum Road. At the scene, officers found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, according to police, was found inside a car with gunshot wounds to her torso, and the other victim was found directly behind the car, also with gunshot wounds to her torso.

Police say the victim found inside the car, identified as 18-year-old Leslie Cota, was declared dead at the scene. The other victim, identified only as a 17-year-old woman, was taken to a Phoenix area hospital, and died shortly before midnight.

"Currently, it is unclear as to the motivation or cause of this shooting. It is also unclear if these two females were the intended targets," read a portion of the statement.

Police looking for vehicle

In the statement, officials say while there are no physical description of the suspect or suspects, they do believe a silver or gray newer model Chrysler 300 was involved, and may have been driven by the suspects or served as a getaway car.

"Further description of the possible suspect vehicle is tinted windows, black rims, with a loud exhaust," read a portion of the statement.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Silent Witness (520-836-2100).

