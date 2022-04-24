19-year-old accused of shooting, killing man in north Phoenix

article

An 19-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing another man near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Friday, Phoenix police said.

Officers reportedly found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting that afternoon. He died at the scene, and his name was not released.

An investigation led detectives to 19-year-old Joseph Macias, who was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities did not disclose what led to Macias' arrest.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

