Man dies at Luke Air Force Base after driving through security checkpoint
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man died after driving through a security checkpoint at Luke Air Force Base, according to Glendale police.
Military officials say the man drove through the south gate of the base and did not follow proper entry protocols.
"Members from the 56th Security Forces Squadron deployed an Automated Vehicle Barrier, which stopped the moving vehicle," military officials said.
First responders arrived after the collision and pronounced him dead at the scene.
His name was not released, and officials say he was not a member of the military.
Glendale police are investigating.
Luke Air Force Base
