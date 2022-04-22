Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 22-25

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
12
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
High Wind Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Yuma County

Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 22-25

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

Part of I-10 Broadway Curve to shut down for weekend due to massive utility pole

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions at the Broadway Curve between SR 51 and SR 143 this weekend to move an SRP utility pole. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

PHOENIX - Phoenix drivers, beware - major closures will be in effect this weekend for some improvement projects and for the movement of a massive SRP utility pole.

I-10

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions at the Broadway Curve near Sky Harbor Airport all weekend long to move a large utility pole and to work on freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between the State Route 51 mini-stack and State Route 143, while the westbound lanes will be closed between State Route 143 and the I-17 Split.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and lasts until Monday, April 25.

For the eastbound closure:

  • All on-ramps between 3rd Street and 40th Street, including SR 51 ramps to I-10, will be closed
  • Southbound I-17 on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street will be closed
  • Alternate routes - Take eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to Loop 101 to get to Tempe and other places in the east Valley. Drivers can take westbound Loop 202 Santan to get around the closure.

For the westbound closure:

  • All on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street will be closed
  • US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 will be closed
  • Mill Avenue on-ramp to US 60 westbound will be closed
  • Alternate routes - Drivers can take US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 westbound to get to the airport or to other parts of downtown Phoenix. ADOT recommends commuters from the east Valley take Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

-

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between Loop 101 Agua Fria and 75th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to I-10 EB will be closed, along with the on-ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue.

Alternate routes: Take surface streets like McDowell or Buckeye Roads to get around the closure. Drivers can then take Loop 202 South Mountain to avoid the other big closure on I-10 EB near the airport.

Travelers on the freeway with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid the closure by taking State Route 85 in the Buckeye area to Interstate 8, then get back on I-10 near Casa Grande.

I-17

All Interstate 17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a drainage project.

Greenway Road will be closed in both directions near I-17, and the eastbound lanes of the roadway will stay closed until 9 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Alternate routes: Use other roads like Bell or Cactus to get around, and drivers can use 19th Avenue or 35th Avenue to head north or south.

Loop 101

The frontage roads of Loop 101 Price Freeway will be restricted to one lane in areas between Rio Salado Parkway and Loop 202 Santan from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The lane restrictions will also be in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try McClintock Drive or Dobson to get around.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More transportation headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Broadway Curve Improvement Project - ADOT

Broadway Curve Improvement Project - ADOT