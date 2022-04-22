Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for April 22-25

Phoenix drivers, beware - major closures will be in effect this weekend for some improvement projects and for the movement of a massive SRP utility pole.

I-10

Interstate 10 will be closed in both directions at the Broadway Curve near Sky Harbor Airport all weekend long to move a large utility pole and to work on freeway improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes will be closed between the State Route 51 mini-stack and State Route 143, while the westbound lanes will be closed between State Route 143 and the I-17 Split.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and lasts until Monday, April 25.

For the eastbound closure:

All on-ramps between 3rd Street and 40th Street, including SR 51 ramps to I-10, will be closed

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at 7th Avenue, 7th Street will be closed

Alternate routes - Take eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain to Loop 101 to get to Tempe and other places in the east Valley. Drivers can take westbound Loop 202 Santan to get around the closure.

For the westbound closure:

All on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street will be closed

US 60 westbound ramps to I-10 will be closed

Mill Avenue on-ramp to US 60 westbound will be closed

Alternate routes - Drivers can take US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 westbound to get to the airport or to other parts of downtown Phoenix. ADOT recommends commuters from the east Valley take Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of I-10 will be closed between Loop 101 Agua Fria and 75th Avenue in west Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement work.

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to I-10 EB will be closed, along with the on-ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue.

Alternate routes: Take surface streets like McDowell or Buckeye Roads to get around the closure. Drivers can then take Loop 202 South Mountain to avoid the other big closure on I-10 EB near the airport.

Travelers on the freeway with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid the closure by taking State Route 85 in the Buckeye area to Interstate 8, then get back on I-10 near Casa Grande.

I-17

All Interstate 17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road will be closed starting 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for a drainage project.

Greenway Road will be closed in both directions near I-17, and the eastbound lanes of the roadway will stay closed until 9 p.m. Friday, April 29.

Alternate routes: Use other roads like Bell or Cactus to get around, and drivers can use 19th Avenue or 35th Avenue to head north or south.

Loop 101

The frontage roads of Loop 101 Price Freeway will be restricted to one lane in areas between Rio Salado Parkway and Loop 202 Santan from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23.

The lane restrictions will also be in effect from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try McClintock Drive or Dobson to get around.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

