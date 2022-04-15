Arizona highways along White Mountains reopen after winter closures

Spring has sprung: Three Arizona highways near the White Mountains have reopened after being closed for the winter, according to transportation officials.

The Arizona Dept. of Transportation reopened State Routes 261, 273 and 473 on April 14. They all lead to lakes in the White Mountains and are normally closed every winter season.

Additionally, State Route 366 near Safford is set to reopen Friday.

State Route 67, which leads to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, is scheduled to reopen sometime in May.

Tip from ADOT on traveling up north:

Make sure all occupants in a vehicle are buckled in.

Check tire pressure, fluids and more to make sure a vehicle is in proper running condition.

Be patient, including not following other vehicles too closely and building in extra travel time.

Get enough sleep before the trip.

Bring extra water and food.

Never drink and drive.

Check for information about highway restrictions and more by visiting az511.gov , calling 511 or following ADOT on Twitter ( @ArizonaDOT ).

